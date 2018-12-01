“Your nose good?” Dutch Fork admin used and gave drugs to former students, report says

A former student told police that Dutch Fork High School assistant principal Floyd White was doing cocaine and smoking marijuana and would provide drugs to other former students, according to a police incident report.

In the report, an anonymous source only identified as a former student of White’s told Richland County investigators and Columbia Police Department officers that the Dutch Fork administrator was “using and storing both powder cocaine and marijuana at his home.” White provided cocaine and marijuana to other former students when they came to his house, the source told police.

White, 29, was arrested Thursday after authorities searched his home, Richland County Sheriff’s Department said. He was charged with possession intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, possession of a schedule 4 narcotic — Xanax, and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance — Adderall, according to the RCSD.

White used Snapchat to communicate with the former student, the report states. The former student showed investigators a screenshot allegedly sent from White that showed a “black male with dress attire with the caption of ‘Your nose good?’” The male in the shot appeared to be White, the report states.

After spending a night in jail, White had his bond hearing. He was given personal recognizance bond, meaning he paid nothing to get out of jail, after a bond judge determined he was not a flight risk. White has no criminal past, according to court records.

Deputies do not believe at this time that White was distributing drugs at the school, according to RCSD. White was placed on administrative leave by the district, The State’s Emily Bohatch reported on Thursday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking parents to speak with their children about the incident.

According to Lexington Richland School District 5’s website, White was responsible for teachers in math, PE, Fine Arts, Athletics and students with last names spanning E-K. Before becoming an assistant principal, he taught middle school English at Schofield and Dutch Fork middles.