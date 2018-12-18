Brawling students caused lockdown at SC high school, and district is ‘appalled’

There was a brawl at a South Carolina high school Tuesday that caused a lockdown and resulted in charges against nine students, police said in a WCSC report.

The fight happened at North Charleston High School, and nine of the students involved were charged with disorderly conduct, per WCIV. Police said six of the students are juveniles who were charged and released to a parent, while the other three are considered adults and were arrested, according to the TV station.

The school was placed on “administrative lockdown,” which was lifted by 1:30 p.m. after police secured the school, postandcouirer.com reported.

In an administrative alert, “students remain inside the building (and sometimes within their classrooms); however, instruction continues normally,” according to the Charleston County School District.

“We are appalled by the incident of students fighting today at North Charleston High School,” Charleston County School District Director of Communications and Technology Andy Pruitt said in a news release shared by WCBD.

Video of the fight shared on Facebook shows police and school faculty attempting to pull fighting students apart in a melee where participants were throwing punches and grappling on a hallway floor.

If convicted, the students could face a maximum punishment of 30 days in jail and a $100 fine, according to postandcourier.com.

“The school and the district are investigating in cooperation with North Charleston Police, and appropriate and stern disciplinary action will be taken against all students who were involved,” Pruitt said in a news release shared by WCBD.