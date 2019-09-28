Fundraiser held for family of man who died after altercation with Lexington deputies

Tasers: How safe are they? The answer may surprise you Richland Police Department's Lt. Chris Lee says it's an important tool. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Richland Police Department's Lt. Chris Lee says it's an important tool.

The family of a man who died after an altercation with Lexington County sheriff’s deputies is asking for financial help.

Relatives of Stephen Gagliani have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money after deputies used pepper spray and a stun gun, or Taser, on Gagliani near his Lexington home earlier this month. One deputy was bitten in the incident, and another suffered a broken hand, according to a sheriff’s department spokesman.

The page was set up before Gagliani’s death on Tuesday at Lexington Medical Center. The primary concern of the family in the initial post is the cost of traveling to Lexington from the family home in Georgia.

“Between gas to and from the hospital and hotel rooms and getting food... it all adds up fast especially with his entire immediate family there by his side,” the page says. “They could really use some help with food, gas, hotel expenses and any and everything in between.”

A later post updates donors on the 34-year-old’s death.

“Stephen’s fight is over hes gone to be with our Lord,” said Nicole Smith, the page’s organizer. “It hurts so much to type this update but now we, his friends, want to help the Gagliani family with any cost for any arrangements they choose for Stephen.”

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Crestridge Drive on Sept. 18 for a welfare check, after residents reported a man in the road. Two deputies approached Gagliani, who lived in the area, and he reportedly became uncooperative and aggressive toward the deputies.

As they grappled, the man bit one of the deputies, causing a wound, and the other deputy suffered a broken hand, the department said.

The deputies deployed pepper spray and a Taser to subdue Gagliani, but he became unresponsive and deputies had to render medical aid until EMS could arrive on the scene. All three men were then transported to the hospital.

Gagliani was not charged with any crime before he died on Tuesday. The two deputies involved are on paid administrative leave.

As of Saturday, the GoFundMe page had raised $650 out of a goal of $2,000.

“There is no donations too small,” Smith writes. “Continue to keep praying for the family during this tragic time. We definitely need all of our prayer warriors right now!!!”