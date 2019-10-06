11-year-old threatened to kill another middle school student, Lexington Co. sheriff says

SHARE COPY LINK

An 11-year-old Midlands boy was charged after threatening to kill another student at his Lexington County middle school, the sheriff’s department said Sunday.

The incident at Pelion Middle School occurred last Friday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The sixth-grade student had to be restrained by an assistant principal as he attempted to attack a 12-year-old boy, Lexington School District One said in a news release.

The seventh-grade student was targeted because he put his hands around the neck of one the 11-year-old’s friends and threatened that third student, the school district said.

After an investigation, the sixth grader was charged with threatening a student, as deputies said he referred to killing the 12-year-old.

Information on a possible punishment for the 12-year-old was not available.

The 11-year-old’s identity is not being made public because he is a minor, the sheriff’s department said.

The boy was released to the custody of his parents and will have to appear in Lexington County Family Court, but no date has been scheduled, according to the sheriff’s department.

The student has been suspended and is facing expulsion, the school district said.

Because of the suspension, the boy is not allowed on any Lexington One property, according to the school district. He is also banned from attending any Lexington One events, the district said.

Lexington District One said it encourages students and parents to report any safety concerns to administrators, resource officers, counselors, teachers or other employees.

There is also a tip line where safety concerns can be reported anonymously by texting 803-636-8317, or emailing 1607@alert1.us.com.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the school district said.

In the past two months there have been more than 10 incidents or threats made at Midlands schools.

On Oct. 2, two students at Richland Northeast High School were charged with multiple crimes after being caught with a stolen gun and ammunition on the school’s Columbia campus, The State reported.

On Sept. 30, in two unrelated incidents, students were charged with threatening to carry out shootings at their separate Midlands middle schools, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. A 13-year-old boy told another Carolina Springs Middle School student he was going to “shoot up the school then shoot himself,” while a 12-year-old boy who attends Pine Ridge Middle School used social media to say he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.

On Sept. 27, a 12-year-old student at Lexington Middle School assaulted a teacher at the school and threatened to kill her and another teacher, according to a police report.

Also on Sept. 27, a 16-year-old student at Lexington 1’s Alternative Education Services — created to help students at risking of being expelled — sent two threatening emails to a teacher.

Prior to that, there were two separate incidents at Westwood High School.

A student was arrested after threatening to “kill someone” at the Richland County high school in a social media post, saying that students “better watch y’all back,” on Sept. 19, according to The State.

On Sept. 10, a 15-year-old was arrested at the school when he was found with weapons after he threatened to “shoot up the school,” The State reported.

A Lexington One student was recommended for expulsion in early August, The State reported. A rising junior at White Knoll High School was arrested and charged after he made threats to shoot up the school and to kill himself, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Aug. 22, a Meadow Glen Middle School student was removed from all Lexington District One schools after sending threatening text messages about Lexington Middle School, The State reported.

Two days later, on Aug. 24, a Pelion Middle School student was charged with making threats, saying he wanted to drive his truck into the school and shoot three girls who upset him, according to The State.

On Aug. 28, a Beechwood Middle School student told a classmate that he had a bomb in his book bag and was charged with making threats to a school, per The State. The sheriff’s department said no explosives were found.

Before classes started, a student at White Knoll Middle School made a threat about a school shooting after fighting with another student, and was charged with making threats to harm a school student, and third-degree assault and battery, The State reported.

Additionally, a former Cardinal Newman student caused an uproar when it was discovered he posted racist and threatening videos, The State reported. The 16-year-old was videotaped firing guns at targets meant to represent black people. He said he hated African Americans and used a racial slur to describe them, before threatening violence against the Catholic school of more than 500 students.

On Oct. 2, the teen was sentenced to a combination of jail time and probation after pleading guilty to second degree assault and unlawful communications, The State reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

