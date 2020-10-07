USC police say student is wanted in fatal shooting near campus with one arrested

Columbia police are searching for a University of South Carolina student and have arrested one suspect, both of whom have been charged with murder in relation to a shooting that occurred on Senate Street this past weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Police officials said in a press release that they believe Xavier York Glover and Zachery Jamell Williams, both 20 years old, approached the victim, 26-year-old Wesley Colin Brown, on Senate Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, stole a personal belonging and then shot him.

Williams is a USC student who resides in off-campus housing, the USC Police Department said in a release.

Columbia Police Department and USC police said Williams is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. The departments said Williams may be driving a white or gray 2002 Honda CRV and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. Provided by CPD

USC police said that Williams shot the victim in a statement Wednesday night.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Columbia Police Department and the university’s police said Williams is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen. The departments said Williams may be driving a white or gray 2002 Honda CRV and urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Glover has been arrested and transported to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, while police are still searching for Williams, who officers say should be considered armed and dangerous. Both Glover and Williams have been charged with murder and armed robbery, with Williams also being charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting took place less than half a mile from the Horseshoe on the University of South Carolina’s campus. It was also close to Columbia’s Five Points district.

Brown, a Greenville resident, was in town for a wedding, police said in an earlier release. On Wednesday, officials did not indicate how they identified Glover and Williams. Glover was discovered in the morning by a couple out for a walk, who called 911, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER