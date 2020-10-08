USC student wanted on a murder charge is in Columbia police custody

A University of South Carolina student suspected in a fatal shooting is in custody, the Columbia Police Department said.

Zachery Williams, a 20-year-old Columbia native, turned himself in with help from his attorney Friday morning, according to statements by the department.

Columbia police had been searching for Williams since Sunday.

Police said Williams, with an accomplice, robbed and shot 26-year-old Wesley Collin Brown of Greenville early Sunday on the 1700 block of Senate Street, which is near USC’s campus. Brown was in Columbia for a wedding and walking along the street when the shooting happened, authorities said.

A couple on a walk Sunday morning found Brown and called police. Paramedics pronounced Brown dead on the scene.

The University of South Carolina Police Department said Wednesday night that Williams is a student at the school who lives in off-campus housing. Police said he was armed and dangerous and asked for the public’s help locating him.

Police also arrested Xavier York Glover, 20, in the fatal shooting on Wednesday.

Police charged Williams and Glover with murder and armed robbery. Williams is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williams and Glover are jailed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, awaiting bond hearings.

Since the shooting happened during a robbery, Williams and Glover could face the death penalty if convicted of the charges.

The State could not ascertain who the lawyers for Williams and Glover are for a comment on the charges but will update this story when that information is obtained.

