Teen charged with murder after New Year’s Eve shooting at Columbia motel, cops say

A teenager was charged with murder, and another crime, following a shooting at a Columbia motel on New Year’s Eve, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

In addition to murder, William Cornelius Moore-Holley was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime after turning himself in to law enforcement Wednesday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 19-year-old was accused of shooting another man at the Red Roof Inn on Nates Road on Dec. 31, according to the release. That’s in between Trenholm Road and Two Notch Road’s junction with Interstate 20.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired at about 11:30 p.m., the sheriff’s department said.

When they arrived they found a man who was shot in the lower body and was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

A clerk at the Red Roof Inn told The State that the shooting resulted from a dispute in an upstairs room. The sheriff’s department has not provided information on a motive that prompted the gunfire.

No guests in other rooms were injured, according to the clerk and the sheriff’s department did not report any other injuries.

Two days after the shooting, Moore-Holley was publicly identified as the accused gunman by the sheriff’s department.

Moore-Holley is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and no bond has been set, jail records show.

