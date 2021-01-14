No charges in shooting that left three men dead, Richland County sheriff says

No charges will be filed in the weekend shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia that left three Midlands men dead, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Thursday.

The Sunday shooting followed an attempted drug deal and robbery, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The men exchanged gunfire when the drug deal went bad, according to the release.

Columbia residents Raekwon Malone and Khorrey Jones, along with Orangeburg resident Jaquan Boatwright, were killed, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said.

No other shooters are being sought, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Zimalcrest Drive at about 5:40 a.m., the sheriff’s department said. That’s between Interstate 26 and the junction of Broad River Road/U.S. 176 and Interstate 20.

When they arrived to the Grove at St. Andrews, deputies found three men had been shot, according to the release. After suffering multiple gunshot wounds, two of the men died at the scene, while the third died at an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

Information on which men died at the scene and who died at the hospital was not made available by the coroner’s office.

