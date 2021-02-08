Man found behind wheel of crashed car had been shot, Richland County deputies says

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Columbia early Monday morning, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 3 a.m., deputies were responding to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Longcreek Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

During a search of the area, deputies learned of a vehicle collision about a mile away in the 1600 block of Omarest Drive, according to the release.

When they found the crashed car, deputies discovered a 35-year-old man in the driver seat of the vehicle who had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

The man was rushed to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not made available, and no arrests have been reported.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the shooting is considered an isolated incident, according to the release.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

