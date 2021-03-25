Missing woman was likely killed in hit-and-run, Midlands police say

Rebecca Danielle Brown was reported missing by the Sumter Police Department. Sumter Police Department

A missing persons case has shifted into a hit-and-run investigation after an autopsy was performed on a Midlands woman who was missing for about a week, the Sumter Police Department said.

The autopsy performed Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston determined Rebecca Danielle Brown suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle and investigators are searching for the driver, police said in a news release.

The 23-year-old Sumter resident’s body was found Tuesday after it was spotted in a grassy area off of South Guignard Drive, according to the release.

Brown was last seen alive on March 17 at the Sumter Stop convenience store, police said. Brown was with friends but “walked off,” and was reported missing after 9 p.m., according to the release.

The Sumter Stop is also on South Guignard Drive, about 14 miles from Brown’s home.

Anyone who might have hit something or saw something the night of March 17, or has information on the hit-and-run is asked to call police at 803-436-2700, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

