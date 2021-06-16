Man killed in late-night shooting in Richland County is latest victim of gun violence

A man was killed late Tuesday night in a shooting in Columbia, becoming the latest victim of gun violence in the area.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at about 10 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday in a news release.

When deputies arrived to a home on Blue Bill Court, they found a man who was shot in the upper body, according to the release. The sheriff’s department said the man died at the scene, which is near the Sandhill Research and Education Center, and about 2 miles from Spring Valley High School.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This was at least the fourth fatal shooting reported in the Midlands in a three-day span.

On Sunday, a 23-year-old Edgefield resident was killed sometime between 3-4 a.m., according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

Later Sunday night, at about 11:40 p.m., Richland County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots fired call near Broad River Road and found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and a Columbia man inside who died at the scene after being shot in the upper body.

At about 3:40 a.m. Monday, Cayce Department of Public Safety officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious man in a vehicle and found he had been shot at least once before dying.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.