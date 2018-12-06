One possible replacement for Pastides could be leaving South Carolina

When Harris Pastides announced that he was retiring after 10 years as president of the University of South Carolina, the focus shifted to who might be his successor.

A logical candidate was Joan Gabel, USC’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost.





Two months after Pastides’ announcement, Gabel appears to be out of the running to become South Carolina’s 29th president.

She is expected to take the same position at the University of Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Art Smith

Gabel was named the only finalist to become the next president by Minnesota’s Board of Regents, according to MPR News.

She is scheduled to meet the board on Dec. 14, when she will be interviewed, according to KSTP, which reported Gabel is not currently guaranteed to become Minnesota’s next president. If issues arise during the interview process the regents could re-open the hiring process, according to the TV station.

If the process goes well, Gabel would become the university’s first female president, per Minnesota Daily.





Gabel said she is “honored and humbled” by the opportunity at Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported.

The Atlanta native came to USC in 2015, after serving as dean of the University of Missouri’s business school, The State previously reported. Prior to that, Gabel “held various chairs and directorships at Florida State and Georgia State universities, and edited the American Business Law Journal.”

“Provost Gabel has shown strong leadership at the University of South Carolina and her previous institutions, and the Presidential Search Advisory Committee strongly recommended her after in-depth analysis and a comparison of 67 total candidates,” Board of Regents Chair David McMillan said, according to MPR News.