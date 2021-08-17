SC Supreme Court says USC, colleges are allowed to require masks on campus

The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the University of South Carolina’s right to require all students in classes to wear masks to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, which is spread by tiny particles in peoples’ breath.

In a unanimous six-page opinion issued Tuesday afternoon, the high court said a law known as a proviso that passed in the General Assembly earlier this year “does not prohibit a universal mask mandate” at the public university.

However, the university cannot single out unvaccinated students and require only them, and not vaccinated students, to wear a mask, the high court said.

The high court’s decision comes two days before Thursday, when the university is set to begin fall semester. At that time, thousands of students will be back on campus, crowding into classrooms. Masks are a proven way to prevent or reduce transmission of COVID-19 in indoor settings, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends masks be worn in enclosed areas.

After university President Harris Pastides earlier this month ordered a university mask mandate to all students, Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote him a letter said that a proviso passed by the General Assembly prohibited a universal mask mandate at state universities.

On receiving the letter from Wilson, a powerful Republican elected official who is the state’s top prosecutor, Pastides backed down and rescinded the universal mask mandate.

Pastides’ reversal prompted USC astrophysics Professor Richard Creswick to file a lawsuit with the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the proviso, which was written into the state budget, that Wilson asserted stopped USC from requiring everyone on campus to wear masks indoors.

Creswick’s wife has a health condition that puts her at increased risk of severe COVID-19 complications, according to his filing. to file a request for a declaratory judgment — an opinion on the law — from the high court.

Normally, the Supreme Court only takes lawsuits on appeal. But in matters of high public interest, it can Creswick’s lawsuit said that

And Tuesday afternoon, the high court delivered its unanimous opinion that Pastides had been right and his action was not in conflict with state law.

Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, who represented the professor, said Tuesday, “This opinion proves President Pastides was correct. This whole matter was the result of an intimidating political letter written by the Attorney General to pressure to back down from a mask mandate -- whose purpose was to save lives. ”

Pastides, who has a doctorate in the study of infectious diseases, issued a statement after he announced he was reversing his order to require masks. After receiving Wilson’s letter earlier in the week, USC changed its planned policy, which had been implemented by the university’s interim president, Harris Pastides, who has a doctorate in the study of infectious diseases and is a public health expert.

The statement said, “During my training in epidemiology, there was a maxim about transmissible diseases like COVID-19 that stated, ‘No one can be safe until everyone is safe... Because vaccination cannot be required in South Carolina, I felt that face coverings would go a long way in preventing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is highly contagious, on campus. I did not think that the law precluded this action.”

The opinion comes amid escalating clashes between state and local officials about the legality of mask mandates in higher education. Alan Wilson, citing a sponsor of the proviso, had said the legislative intent of the unclear proviso was to prevent mandatory mask mandates at colleges. Harpootlian, whose district includes USC, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, have said the legislative intent of the proviso was not to block mask mandates.

The proviso was passed as part of the state budget that took effect July 1, but controversy around USC’s masking policy didn’t overflow until Wilson wrote Pastides a letter urging USC to nix a planned policy that would have required masks be worn indoors on campus.

Following Wilson’s letter, USC changed its policy, but implemented voluntary incentives, such as the chance to win free tuition for students or $1,000 supply grants to faculty who get vaccinated, The State reported previously.

This story will be updated.