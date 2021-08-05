SC high court asked to decide if state law bans mask mandates at USC, other colleges

More from the series Columbia’s COVID-19 Emergency Order Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency for Columbia that includes mask requirements for schools within the city limits. What will that mean for your child this year? Here’s the latest. Expand All

A South Carolina state senator and a University of South Carolina professor have asked the state’s supreme court to weigh in on an ongoing dispute about masks on campus.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Democrat whose district includes USC, filed documents Thursday on behalf of USC astrophysics Professor Richard Creswick seeking clarification on a one-year rule in the state budget that the state attorney general says prevents USC from requiring everyone on campus to wear masks indoors.

Creswick’s wife has a health condition that puts her at increased risk of severe COVID-19 complications, according to the filing.

The court filings follow a back-and-forth that began when S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson sent a letter to USC urging it to change its planned rule to mandate masks inside campus buildings

“We’ve received the lawsuit filed this afternoon and, like all public universities, look forward to the court’s review of this important issue so we can continue to plan for a safe reopening of our campuses in the fall,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a statement.

Following Wilson’s letter, USC changed its planned policy, which had been implemented by USC president Harris Pastides, who has a doctorate in the student of infectious diseases and is a public health expert.

On announcing the change, Pastides released a statement which referred to his public health background.

“During my training in epidemiology, there was a maxim about transmissible diseases like COVID-19 that stated, ‘No one can be safe until everyone is safe,’” Pastides said in the statement, explaining his rationale for initially requiring masks. “Because vaccination cannot be required in South Carolina, I felt that face coverings would go a long way in preventing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is highly contagious, on campus. I did not think that the law precluded this action.”

Thursday’s court filing referred to Pastides’ change of position and said, “The Attorney General is plainly wrong and has created a controversy where none should exist. Regrettably, the University acceded to the Attorney General’s demand and revoked its universal mask mandate while acknowledging its importance and pleading for voluntary compliance.”

The one-year law, called a proviso, “while inartfully worded, was intended to prohibit the mandatory wearing of masks,” Wilson said. Wilson’s letter rested on the legislative intent of the provso, which was informed by the proviso’s sponsor.

Harpootlian, who previously pushed back on Wilson’s letter, and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, disagreed.

The professor’s petition seeks what is called a declaratory judgment on what the law says. A court ruling will have the force of law.

Harpootlian, asked for comment, said, “We have no comment. Any discussions about this matter will be done in the courtroom.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.