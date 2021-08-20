Richland 2 asks SC Supreme Court to block enforcement of law banning mask mandates

Gavel Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.

Richland 2 school district is asking the South Carolina Supreme Court to block enforcement of a one-year state law that bans school districts from requiring masks in classrooms.

The filing, which was made directly to the Supreme Court, questions whether the one-year law that bans schools from requiring masks is constitutional and seeks a ruling from the court.

“We are hopeful that the S.C. Supreme Court will grant our request...enabling our district to fulfill our most important obligation to our families — providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all students,” Richland 2 Superintendent Baron Davis said in a news release.

Those in favor of mask mandates got a recent win earlier this week when the state Supreme Court ruled that a separate, temporary law, termed a proviso, does not prevent the University of South Carolina from requiring masks in classrooms.

“We believe masks keep our students and employees safe by reducing the spread of COVID-19,” Davis said. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and S.C. (Department of Health and Environmental Control) continue to identify this as a critical strategy in preventing the spread of COVID-19.”

Unlike neighboring Richland 1, Richland 2 has not passed a policy contradicting the mask proviso. But at a meeting earlier this week the school board authorized legal counsel to “provide the best option and legal strategy to address” the proviso, according to the news release.

Richland 2 referred to this as “life-saving legal action,” according to the news release. The delta variant, which experts believe is the dominant strain in the state, is more dangerous to children than previous strains. Richland 2 began classes Wednesday and reported 35 positive COVID-19 cases between Aug. 14-16.

On Thursday, state Attorney General Alan Wilson filed a lawsuit that asks the Supreme Court to rule on an emergency order passed by Columbia City Council that requires students in elementary and middle schools and day cares to wear masks. Besides Richland 1, the Charleston County school district also has passed a mask mandate.

Richland 2 is represented pro bono by Carl Solomon with the Solomon Law Group and Skyler Hutto with Williams & Williams, Attorneys at Law.