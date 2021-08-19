SC attorney general sues Columbia over school mask mandate

More from the series Columbia’s COVID-19 Emergency Order Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency for Columbia that includes mask requirements for schools within the city limits. What will that mean for your child this year? Here’s the latest. Expand All

Republican South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is taking the city of Columbia to court over the city’s ordinance that mandates students and faculty have to wear masks in some schools.

Wilson announced Thursday that he had filed suit against the city. The attorney general’s lawsuit was filed with the state Supreme Court.

Wilson says the mask mandate violates state law.

“Besides the City of Columbia, the lawsuit mentions and would also apply to all cities, towns, counties, and school boards that have passed or are seeking to pass mask mandates,” Wilson’s office said in a release.

Columbia City Council recently passed a measure that requires students and faculty at 43 elementary and middle schools and day cares in the city to wear masks as COVID-19 cases have risen sharply in South Carolina in the last month. The city’s move came despite a one-year law written into the state budget by legislators that prevents schools from spending state funds on mask mandates.

The attorney general’s office release on Thursday said the city’s move runs afoul of that one-year budget law.

“Attorney General Wilson encourages everyone to wear masks when appropriate and encourages anyone who can to get the COVID vaccination,” the release said. “However, the General Assembly passed a budget proviso that prohibits schools or school districts from requiring masks.”

Aside from the city of Columbia’s ordinance, Richland County Council also passed an ordinance requiring masks in elementary and middle schools in unincorporated areas of the county. Meanwhile, at least two school districts in the state, Richland One and Charleston County School District, said they would require students to wear masks in school despite the state budget law.

The lawsuit says the attorney general wants the state Supreme Court “to resolve a dispute over the controlling effect of a legislative proviso regarding mask requirements so that all jurisdictions will be informed about what law governs.”

The General Assembly folded a one-year law, called a proviso, into this year’s state budget in an attempt to block mask mandates in state schools. It reads as follows: “No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities. This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy.”

Wilson sent a letter to Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and city council on Aug. 10 saying he thought the city’s school mask ordinance was unlawful, and gave the city until the end of the day Friday to change its mask law or rescind it, or Wilson would consider legal action.

However, it was quickly clear that city leaders were willing to let the matter go to court.

“Our city government has a constitutional authority and responsibility to preserve the lives, safety, health and welfare of our city and citizens,” Benjamin said on Aug. 10. “This, at times, requires we must act swiftly and decisively on an emergency basis, and we are assured we are not in violation of state law, and are prepared to defend our decision.”

On Aug. 5 the Columbia City Council voted 5-1 in a special session to approve Benjamin’s emergency declaration requiring masks in some schools. Violators face a potential $100 city fine.

A host of Republican leaders, including Wilson, Gov. Henry McMaster, state House Speaker Jay Lucas and state Senate President Harvey Peeler, have said that proviso renders the city’s mask rules illegal.

“That (Columbia) mandate is, I believe, contrary to state law,” McMaster, a former U.S. attorney and the state’s former attorney general, said at a recent news conference. “The state law is crystal clear that state funds are not to be used to enforce a mask mandate. The very people who were listed (in the city’s ordinance) as those responsible to enforce the mandate are, of course, paid in whole or in part with state funds.”

Senior Assistant City Attorney Patrick Wright on Aug. 11 sent Wilson a letter, insisting that Columbia’s mask rules for elementary and middle school students is legal. Wright cited prior state Supreme Court case law, and argues, essentially, that having a mandate prohibition rolled into the state budget is not germane to fiscal issues or raising and spending taxes.

This story will be updated.