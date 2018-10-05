Four things that Gov. Henry McMaster, James Smith say they will do to fix SC schools

When South Carolinians decide Nov. 6 whether Republican Henry McMaster or Democrat James Smith will take the Governor’s Mansion, education issues will weigh heavily on the outcome. Here are four things that Gov. McMaster, a Republican, and state Rep. Smith, a Democrat, say they would do to fix the state’s schools and keep teachers in the classroom.
Henry McMaster
Increase teacher pay
Promote less school testing
Support school choice
Request more money in the state budget to put a certified, armed law enforcement officer in every school
James Smith
Increase teacher pay
Promote less school testing
Expand the First Steps for Child Readiness preschool program
Promote project-based learning and looping, where teachers follow their students, moving up from grade to grade
