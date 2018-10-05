Who will be SC’s next governor? Here’s what you need to know

Henry McMaster and James Smith are the two candidates for South Carolina Governor in the 2018 midterm elections on November 6.
By
Up Next
Henry McMaster and James Smith are the two candidates for South Carolina Governor in the 2018 midterm elections on November 6.
By

Politics & Government

Four things that Gov. Henry McMaster, James Smith say they will do to fix SC schools

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

October 05, 2018 03:52 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

When South Carolinians decide Nov. 6 whether Republican Henry McMaster or Democrat James Smith will take the Governor’s Mansion, education issues will weigh heavily on the outcome. Here are four things that Gov. McMaster, a Republican, and state Rep. Smith, a Democrat, say they would do to fix the state’s schools and keep teachers in the classroom.

Henry McMaster

  • Increase teacher pay

  • Promote less school testing

  • Support school choice

  • Request more money in the state budget to put a certified, armed law enforcement officer in every school

James Smith

  • Increase teacher pay

  • Promote less school testing

  • Expand the First Steps for Child Readiness preschool program

  • Promote project-based learning and looping, where teachers follow their students, moving up from grade to grade

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  