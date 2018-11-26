New SC congressman mocks Trump for calling himself ‘President T’

SC’s newly-elected congressman is going after President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Incoming U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-Charleston, responded to a self-congratulatory tweet from the president on Sunday with some congratulations of his own, complete with a new nickname for himself.

On Sunday morning, Trump tweeted that oil prices are falling, among other good economic news, then added in parentheses, “thank you President T.”

“So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T),” the president tweeted. “Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)!”

The last parentheses is a swipe at the Federal Reserve, which Trump has criticized for raising interest rates as the economy has heated up and unemployment has fallen.

Cunningham responded by quote-tweeting the president Sunday with a message of his own.

Just changed Boone’s diaper (thank you Congressman C). https://t.co/opRsg2Zxn3 — Joe Cunningham (@JoeCunninghamSC) November 26, 2018

“Just changed Boone’s diaper (thank you Congressman C),” he tweeted.

Cunningham became the first Democrat to win the 1st District in 40 years when he narrowly topped state Rep. Katie Arrington, R-Dorchester, in the congressional election earlier this month.

Arrington defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, in June’s GOP primary by campaigning as a more reliable supporter of Trump in the U.S. House.

Cunningham will take over the seat from Sanford in January.