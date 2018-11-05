Your last-minute guide to voting in Lexington County

Tuesday is a big day: election day. When you head to the polls, you should expect to see quite a few items on your ballot, including big and small.
In Lexington County alone, there are 46 different ballots. Want to see your specific ballot? SCvotes.org has a sample for you. While there, you can also make sure your voter registration information is up to date.
Now that you have your sample ballot, it’s time to get informed on who or what you’re voting on. Let’s break it down:
The basics: How, when, where
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Don’t know your precinct or polling station? Check with this South Carolina Election Commission tool.
You will need a photo I.D. to vote. If you need a ride to the polls, the COMET has you covered. Lyft is offering rides to polling places half-off on election day (with a promotional code) and Uber is offering a $10 discount on pool rides to the polls.
What everyone in Lexington County will vote on
These are the big, loud races. These are the races The State’s government team has been closely following. Reporter Avery Wilks pulled together this handy election guide so you can read up on the top-of-the-ballot races.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor: James Smith and Mandy Powers Norrell, Henry McMaster and Pamela Evette
Secretary of State: Melvin Whittenburg (D), Mark Hammond (R)
State Treasurer: Rosalyn Glenn (D, Working Families), Curtis Loftis (R), Sarah Work (American)
Attorney General: Constance Anastopoulo (D, Working Families), Alan Wilson (R)
Comptroller General: Richard Eckstrom (R), unopposed + write-in
State Superintendent of Education: Molly Spearman (R), Israel Romero (D) [withdrew but still on ballot]
Commissioner of Agriculture: Chris Nelums (United Citizens), David Edmond (Green), Hugh Weathers (R)
U.S. House of Representatives District 2: Sean Carrigan (D), Sonny Narang (American), Joe Wilson (R)
Soil and water district commission: Kathryn Hensley, Barbara J. Padget
Voters will also be tasked with deciding if the Superintendent of Education should be appointed by the governor. You can read more about that here.
What you could also see on your ballot*
*Depending on where you live
SC Senate District 20 — special election: Benjamin Dunn (R), Dick Harpootlian (D)
SC House District 39: Cal Forrest (R) incumbent, unopposed
SC House District 69: David Morris (Libertarian), Beth Ann Rocheleau (D), Chris Wooten (R)
SC House District 71: Nathan Ballentine (R) incumbent, unopposed
SC House District 85: Sam Edwards (D), Chip Huggins (R)
SC House District 87: Paula Rawl Calhoon (R), Diane Summers (D)
SC House District 88: McLain/Mac R. Toole (R), incumbent, unopposed
SC House District 89: Micah Caskey (R) incumbent, unopposed
SC House District 93: Terry L. Kiser Sr. (R), Russell L. Ott (D)
SC House District 96: Lawrence Kit Spires (R) v. Robert L. Vanlue (D)
County
These Lexington County Council candidates already faced off in a primary election in June, but you will see them on your ballot if you live in one of the following three districts.
District 2, which includes Gilbert, Summit, Batesburg-Leesville, western Lake Murray and part of Fairview
- Larry Brigham — incumbent, unopposed, won primary
District 7, which includes Seven Oaks and Part of Irmo
- Beth Carrigg — unopposed, won primary
District 8, which includes West Columbia, parts of Lexington and Oak Grove
- Glen Conwell - unopposed, won primary
District 9, which includes Cayce, Pine Ridge, Dixiana and part of Edmund
- M. Todd Cullum — incumbent, unopposed
Lexington County Probate Judge Dan Eckstrom will run unopposed for reelection.
Other races
Town of Lexington
There are three non-partisan, at-large seats on town council up for grabs. Four candidates, Hazel Livingston, Todd Lyle, Kathy Maness and Todd Shevchik, are running. The three candidates with the most votes will serve on council.
Read more about each of the candidates here.
There are two people running for the mayor’s seat in the Town of Lexington. Incumbent Steve MacDougall and Councilman Ron Williams are both vying for the job. You can read more about their stances and goals, here.
While campaigning, things have gotten heated, especially over an ongoing dispute with a 149-year-old Masonic lodge in town. The candidates’ pasts have also surfaced in the weeks leading up to Nov. 6.
City of Cayce
Council
- In District 2, incumbent James “Skip” Jenkins is running unopposed.
- In District 4, incumbent Phillip Carter is running unopposed.
Mayor
- Incumbent Elise Partin is running unopposed.
School district races
Read more about the candidates running for school board in each of the following districts by clicking on the district name.
Voters in Lexington 1, Lexington 3 and Richland 2 will also decide whether or not to OK multimillion-dollar bonds for the respective school districts. The funds would be used to build new schools, renovate existing ones and make safety improvements.
Here’s more on those bond referendums:
Lexington 1
Lexington 3
Richland 2
You can follow live coverage and results on election day on thestate.com.
