NYC police warn SC law enforcement about Mayor Bill de Blasio before SC campaign stop

The day before New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled for a campaign stop in South Carolina, police officers in his own city warned their colleagues in the Palmetto State not to support the presidential hopeful.

“As you can see, a President Bill de Blasio would be an unmitigated disaster, not just for union members, but for any American who wants a functioning government,” NYC Police Union President Patrick Lynch wrote.

The letter, which was addressed to Director of the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Association Ryan Alphin, detailed issues New York City police officers experienced in the wake of de Blasio’s election, including underpaying police officers, the growing homeless population and a “crisis” on the subway system.

Lynch asked South Carolina law enforcement officials to share the letter with other members of the association and members of the community to spread the word on New York City’s issues, which have challenged local police officers.

“And when Mayor de Blasio comes to town, let him know he should be focused on the job he was first elected to do — and he can start by paying police officers a fair market wage,” Lynch wrote.

The NYC Police Union has a long history of speaking out against de Blasio during his out-of-city travels. In August 2018, they purchased a full-page add in the New Orleans Times-Picayne admonishing the mayor for attending a political conference in the city.

“NYC police officers are 365 days OUT OF CONTRACT because Mayor de Blasio has checked out of running NYC and checked into a NEW ORLEANS hotel. Mayor de Blasio ... WAKE UP & DO YOUR JOB! Pay NYC cops fairly now,” the ad read, according to the newspaper.

In the letter to South Carolina officers, Lynch wrote that a contract had still not been solidified.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Association could not immediately be reached for comment.

De Blasio entered the 2020 race for president on May 16, one of more than 20 hopefuls running for the Democratic nomination. His campaign announcement was not well received in New York City, according to the New York Times.

His latest visit to the Palmetto State will include a stop at Williams Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg Saturday and possible events in Columbia.