Ex-employee with assault rifle broke into SC business, waited for coworkers, cops say

A South Carolina man was arrested Thursday morning after sneaking into his old place of work and trying to shoot his old coworkers, according to a statement from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Department.

When the first employee arrived for work at Eggers Funeral Home in Chesnee at about 9 a.m., they were surprised to find former employee Gregory Scott Greene, 51, waiting inside with an assault rifle, according to the statement.

Greene tried to pull the trigger a few times, but the gun misfired, according to the statement. Only one bullet was actually fired, and it hit the floor of the funeral home.

The employee escaped from the building and texted a friend to call 911, according to the statement. Deputies arrived and locked down a nearby school.

Deputies were able to arrest Greene without incident, according to the statement. After questioning, Greene told deputies he still had a key to the establishment and he was still upset after being fired the month before.

Thursday, he “got his nerve up” to go to the business with a gun, he told deputies according to the statement. The entered the building that morning and turned the alarm off before waiting for his old co-workers to arrive.

“All of us are thankful that this incident was resolved peacefully and didn’t evolve into a far more tragic one,” sheriff’s department spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo said.

Greene was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace.