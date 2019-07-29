Deputy responding to alarm call shoots armed homeowner in South Carolina, video shows

Greenville sheriff releases video of South Carolina shooting The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video of the June 14th incident when a deputy shot someone in a house in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video of the June 14th incident when a deputy shot someone in a house in Simpsonville, South Carolina.

The body camera video shows a deputy look in to a home through a window by the door and shootthe armed man inside. The man turned out to be the homeowner who was startled by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputy outside, police said.

After the deputy shoots the homeowner through the doorway, he yells “sheriff’s office” to the man inside, according to the video.

“Who are you? Call the cops,” the man shouts from inside.

“I am the cops,” the officer responds, as seen in the video.

The deputy was responding to an alarm activation June 14 at the home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Brown said in a video released by the department.

The sheriff’s office originally said the homeowner pulled open the door and pointed a gun at the deputy, The State reports, but the video shows that was not the case.

When the officer goes back inside, the homeowner is on his knees in the doorway with a bullet wound, the video shows.

“What is wrong with you, man?” the homeowner pleads. A gun is allegedly on the floor nearby, the sheriff’s office says, but it’s not entirely clear from the video.

The deputy shot the man twice, the man says on the video.

Video shows the man saying he got his gun because he “saw lights” and “heard the doorbell ring.” The video also shows the deputy trying to put rubber gloves on to treat the homeowner he had just shot two minutes prior.

“Get the ambulance here. I’m going to die,” the unidentified homeowner says.

“Why did you do that?” the homeowner asks.

“You pointed a gun at me,” the deputy responds.

“You come to my house at 12 o’clock at night, I’m sleeping. I got to protect my house,”the homeowner says.

The deputy says he was responding to a panic alarm at the house. “We don’t even have an alarm,” the man is heard saying in the video.

Brown said the sheriff’s office later learned that the panic alarm came from a medical assist app on a resident’s phone, and was not a burglar alarm. There was no emergency response needed, he said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. The deputy is on leave during the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

