She thought her SC lottery ticket was worth $300 — but she was missing a few zeroes

A couple won big in the South Carolina lottery, officials said. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A South Carolina woman thought she won $300 in the lottery — but she hadn’t finished scratching her ticket yet.

It turns out, she was missing a few zeroes and had scored a much larger prize, the S.C. Education Lottery said Thursday in a news release.

The woman celebrated winning $300,000 after officials said she and her boyfriend beat nearly 1-in-669,000 odds in the Carolina Bonus Cash game.

The lucky moment started with a trip to the Carolina Express convenience store in North Charleston. That’s where the boyfriend spent $10 on a scratch-off ticket and handed it to his significant other.

“At first she thought they’d won $300, but she kept scratching and discovered three more zeroes for a six-figure down payment on a new home,” the S.C. Education Lottery said in the news release, which didn’t identify the couple.

The win is expected to give the pair an extra financial boost as they prepare to start their next chapter.

“It happened at the right time,” the boyfriend said in the lottery’s news release. “We’ve been looking at houses for a while.”

It’s not the first time a couple has gotten a big windfall.

In September, officials said a North Carolina teacher bought a winning scratch-off just days before her husband bought one worth much more.

And in South Carolina, a couple on a grocery store run added a lottery ticket to their list and scored a $100,000 prize, McClatchy News reported in March.