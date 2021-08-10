She stopped at grocery store for one item — a SC lottery ticket. It paid off big time

A South Carolina woman had one item on her grocery list — and it left her in disbelief.

The moment of surprise came after the woman stopped to buy a lottery ticket at a Harris Teeter in Mount Pleasant, near Charleston. While at the Long Point Road store, officials said she tried her luck on the Palmetto Cash 5 game.

When she checked how the ticket fared in the July 26 drawing, she learned it matched enough numbers to win a $100,000 prize, the S.C. Education Lottery said Monday.

But after beating odds of more than 1 in 500,000, she faced a big dilemma.

“I don’t even know how I’m going to spend it,” said the woman, who kept $69,000 after taxes. She wasn’t identified in the lottery’s news release.

It’s not the first time someone in the Carolinas went on a grocery run and came back with a winning ticket.

In March, officials said a South Carolina couple stopping for food won $100,000 after they added a Powerball ticket to their list.

And last year, a North Carolina college student hit the jackpot when he went to pick up some items for dinner, McClatchy News reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING When gambling is more than a game Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment. If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.