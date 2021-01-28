Midlands man dies after being hit by truck on Lexington County road, coroner says

A Midlands man who was walking in a Lexington County road Wednesday night was killed after being hit by a truck, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian, William Cody Miller, died at the scene of the crash, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

It was about 6:30 p.m. when the 28-year-old Pelion resident was in the road and was struck by a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche on U.S. 178/Main Street, near the intersection with Thor Road, said Master Trooper David Jones of Highway Patrol.

Both Miller and the Chevy were heading south on U.S. 178 when the collision happened, according to Fisher.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, Jones said.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 58 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, and 11 were pedestrians, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least seven people killed in Lexington County crashes this year, and this is the first pedestrian, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

