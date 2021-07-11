Motorcycle rider killed, another hurt in Richland County crash with truck, cops say

One person was killed and another was hurt when a motorcycle and a pickup truck crashed on a RIchland County road Saturday, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 2:15 p.m., at the intersection of U.S. 378/Garners Ferry Road and Lower Richland Boulevard, said Master Trooper Brian Lee. That’s in the Hopkins area, just outside of Columbia, near Lower Richland High School.

A 2016 Yamaha motorcycle was heading west on Garners Ferry Road, when a 2016 Chevrolet pickup traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn onto Lower Richland Boulevard, Lee said.

The Chevy did not yield right of way, causing the motorcycle to hit the truck, according to Lee.

The motorcycle driver died at the scene, while a passenger on the bike was taken to an area hospital, Lee said. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

Both the driver and passenger were wearing helmets, according to Lee.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt, and no other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the motorcycle rider killed in the wreck after notifying the next of kin.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the collision continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

This was the second fatal crash in Richland County involving a biker in as many days.

On Friday night, a dirt biker rider died after a collision with a truck near Hardscrabble Road in northeast Columbia. Similar to Saturday’s wreck, the truck and the dirt bike were traveling in opposite directions on the same road when the truck turned left and collided with the dirt bike, according to Highway Patrol.

The dirt bike rider was not wearing a helmet, and was taken to an area hospital where he died, Highway Patrol reported.

Through Friday afternoon, 70 motorcycle riders were among the 531 people who have been killed on South Carolina roads this year, according to the Department of Public Safety.

At least 24 people have been killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, including three motorcycle riders, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.