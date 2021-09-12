One person killed, toddler ejected from truck in Lexington County crash, SC cops say

One person was killed in an early-morning crash on a Lexington County road that also left a small child in the hospital, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 3 a.m., on S.C. 6/South Lake Drive, near the intersection with Bluefield Road, according to Cpl. Matt Southern. That’s in Lexington, about 2 miles south of White Knoll High School.

A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck ran off the left side of South Lake Drive and hit two trees, Southern said.

One person who was not wearing a seat belt died at the scene, according to Southern.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the person killed in the crash after notifying the next of kin.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A toddler who was a passenger in the Chevy was ejected from the pickup truck during the wreck and was taken to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County with life-threatening injuries, Southern said. Further information on the child’s condition was not available.

A child’s car seat was found at the scene, but it remains under investigation if the toddler was restrained.

Information about the number of occupants in the pickup truck was not available, but no other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

There was no word on what caused the Chevy to run off the road, but the collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 761 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Of those, 513 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 255 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

At least 37 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, and 21 of them were not wearing seat belts, DPS reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.