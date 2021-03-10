SC is home to one of the South’s ‘Cities on the Rise,’ according to Southern Living

Greenville South Carolina SC Skyline Aerial at Sunset. Getty Images/iStockphoto

So, now Greenville is a city on the rise.

Add that distinction to national magazines‘ recent praise of the city. Greenville has been highlighted on travel lists among best small cities, friendliest cities, best places to work remotely and best places to visit. And those mentions have come within the past six months.

Most recently, Southern Living magazine says Greenville is no longer just a stopover between Charlotte and Atlanta. Now, it’s a destination all to itself.

“The walkable downtown, Instagrammable Main Street, and chef-driven culinary scene are easy draws,” the magazine said this week. “Foodies can choose from cuisines reflecting a variety of cultures, authentic barbecue, and James Beard Award-nominated dishes.”

The magazine went on to describe the city’s arts scene, which includes lots of public art, the Peace Center for the Performing Arts and the Artisphere festival, which is actually happening this year on Mother’s Day weekend, May 7-9. It’s the first downtown Greenville festival to return since COVID-19 shut most everything down.

Southern Living noted Greenville’s “true metamorphosis over the last 20 years.”

It also listed a number of things to do such as walk the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail and visit the eclectic M. Judson bookstore. And, of course, the magazine said, a Greenville Drive baseball game and Falls Park on the Reedy were not-to-miss features.

Other “Cities on the Rise” named by Southern Living are Fayetteville, Arkansas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Hunstville, Alabama; Lexington, Kentucky; Norfolk, Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Waco, Texas; Wilmington, North Carolina; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.