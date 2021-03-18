Events canceled, schools and businesses affected by severe weather forecast

With severe weather expected to affect the Midlands on Thursday, schools and other organizations around the Columbia area are announcing closings, cancellations, and changes of plans.

The State will continue to update this list.

If you know of any closings, cancellations, delays or other information you think should be on this list, please let us know at online@thestate.com.

CANCELED

▪ Vaccination site at Gamecock Park was closed by Prisma Health, but anyone scheduled for a COVID-19 shot can come on Friday or Saturday and their appointment will be honored.

▪ DHEC vaccination clinic at Darlington First Baptist Church was closed, but anyone with an appointment can go to Florence Center on Friday.

▪ DHEC vaccination clinic at the Williamsburg County E-911 Recovery Center was closed, but anyone with an appointment can return on Friday.

▪ LRADAC is closing all offices at noon, and is planning to reopen at 5 p.m., and classes scheduled for 4 p.m. will be delayed to a 5 p.m. start.

Schools

The following schools districts are closed to in-person classes and have shifted exclusively to e-learning on Thursday:

▪ Lexington 1

▪ Lexington 2

▪ Lexington 3

▪ Lexington 4

▪ Lexington-Richland 5

▪ Richland 1

▪ Richland 2

▪ Newberry County

▪ Fairfield County

▪ Calhoun County

▪ Clarendon District 2

▪ Orangeburg County

▪ Saluda County

▪ Sumter

▪ Kershaw County — schools and offices will be open but close early, with elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m., middle schools at 11:45 a.m., and high schools and the district office at noon.

All adult education, child care, extracurricular, and after-school activities — including sports practices and games — have been canceled.

