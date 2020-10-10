Clemson vs Miami live updates: Tigers strike first on opening possession

Clemson faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Follow our game and score updates here.

Galloway TD: Clemson 7, Miami 0

Clemson scored on its opening drive as Trevor Lawrence hit tight end Brevin Galloway on a short pass and he it took in 24 yards for the touchdown with 9:50 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers converted on a fourth down in the drive. Lawrence was 7-of-7 for 60 yards on the drive.

Wet weather expected tonight

It was raining hard at Memorial Stadium about two hours from kickoff but has slowed down.

It already rained hard earlier in the day during ESPN’s p College GameDay show. Remnants from Hurricane Delta are expected to be a factor tonight.

The forecast calls for 90 percent chance of rain with high in the 60s.

Thomas might see action for Clemson

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The biggest news from Clemson’s latest pregame inactive list is that Xavier Thomas is not on it.

Clemson’s starting defensive end is apparently available for Saturday night’s game against Miami. Thomas has not played in a game this year after dealing with COVID-19 and strep throat this summer.

The Tigers announced that OL Kaleb Boateng, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, WR Hampton Earle, DE Justin Foster, DT Darnell Jefferies, LB Matthew Maloney, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price and WR Justyn Ross are inactive and will not play.

Ross and Price are out for the year with injuries, while Orhorhoro has a long-term knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until December.