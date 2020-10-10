The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Clemson University

Clemson vs Miami live updates: Tigers strike first on opening possession

Clemson

Clemson faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC. Follow our game and score updates here.

Galloway TD: Clemson 7, Miami 0

Clemson scored on its opening drive as Trevor Lawrence hit tight end Brevin Galloway on a short pass and he it took in 24 yards for the touchdown with 9:50 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers converted on a fourth down in the drive. Lawrence was 7-of-7 for 60 yards on the drive.

Wet weather expected tonight

It was raining hard at Memorial Stadium about two hours from kickoff but has slowed down.

It already rained hard earlier in the day during ESPN’s p College GameDay show. Remnants from Hurricane Delta are expected to be a factor tonight.

The forecast calls for 90 percent chance of rain with high in the 60s.

Thomas might see action for Clemson

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

The biggest news from Clemson’s latest pregame inactive list is that Xavier Thomas is not on it.

Clemson’s starting defensive end is apparently available for Saturday night’s game against Miami. Thomas has not played in a game this year after dealing with COVID-19 and strep throat this summer.

The Tigers announced that OL Kaleb Boateng, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, WR Hampton Earle, DE Justin Foster, DT Darnell Jefferies, LB Matthew Maloney, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price and WR Justyn Ross are inactive and will not play.

Ross and Price are out for the year with injuries, while Orhorhoro has a long-term knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until December.

Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service