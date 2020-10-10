Clemson’s Travis Etienne just broke an impressive college football record

Travis Etienne added another record to his stellar career during the first half of Saturday’s game against Miami.

Clemson’s star running back scored on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to push the Tigers’ lead to 14-0.

The touchdown marked 39 games that Etienne has scored in his career, which is the most games with a touchdown in FBS history.

Etienne was previously tied with Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech running back Kenneth Dixon for the record.

Etienne, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, entered Saturday’s game against Miami with 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as nine catches for 172 yards and a score.

