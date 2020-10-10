The State in Columbia SC Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Clemson University

Clemson’s Travis Etienne just broke an impressive college football record

CLEMSON

Travis Etienne added another record to his stellar career during the first half of Saturday’s game against Miami.

Clemson’s star running back scored on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to push the Tigers’ lead to 14-0.

The touchdown marked 39 games that Etienne has scored in his career, which is the most games with a touchdown in FBS history.

Etienne was previously tied with Florida quarterback Tim Tebow and Louisiana Tech running back Kenneth Dixon for the record.

Etienne, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, entered Saturday’s game against Miami with 243 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as well as nine catches for 172 yards and a score.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Profile Image of Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly
Matt Connolly is the Clemson University sports beat writer and covers college athletics for The State newspaper and TheState.com. Connolly graduated from USC Upstate in Spartanburg in 2011 and previously worked for The (Spartanburg) Herald Journal covering University of South Carolina athletics. He has been with The State since 2015. Connolly received an APSE top 10 award for beat reporting for his coverage of Clemson in 2019. He has also received several SCPA awards, including top sports feature in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service