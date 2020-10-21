Walk-on Hunter Helms could be Clemson’s backup QB this week. If so, he’s ready

Clemson reserve quarterback Hunter Helms has the tough task each week of serving as the scout team QB for the Tigers defense, while also preparing to play on Saturdays if his number is called.

This past week against Georgia Tech, Helms received extended playing time for the first time in his college career and turned it into a record-setting day.

With backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei out with soreness and third-string QB Taisun Phommachanh breaking a bone in his left hand during the game, Helms entered in the start of the fourth quarter.

The former Gray Collegiate star went on to complete 5-of-7 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first walk-on Clemson quarterback to throw two touchdown passes in a game.

“It was great. A dream come true. I kind of wasn’t expecting it but I always try to stay ready as much as I can, prepare like a starter. That’s kind of my mindset,” Helms said. “That’s how I take it every day. But just blessed to be able to go out there and do my best.”

Helms could have an even bigger role this week when the top-ranked Tigers (5-0) host Syracuse (1-4) as there is a chance he could be Trevor Lawrence’s backup.

Uiagalelei is “a lot better” and Dabo Swinney is hopeful he will be able to play against the Orange. While Phommachanh is “still a little sore” after undergoing surgery on his hand, according to Swinney.

If both players are unable to go, Helms would move up the depth chart to No. 2.

“He’s a great kid to have. Really proud of him. He’s a guy that’s got some potential if he’ll continue to develop and learn. I was just proud of him for not getting a lot of reps to be able to go function,” Swinney said. “That’s a credit to him and how he has prepared in the meetings and studying.”

Helms tossed touchdown passes to Kobe Pace and Ajou Ajou on Saturday against Georgia Tech and appeared comfortable running the offense in Clemson’s 73-7 victory.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

It was a performance that impressed Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“Hunter Helms is a guy that works extremely hard and, man, kudos to him. He’s a guy that’s in every meeting. Doesn’t get many reps because he has to go down and rep on the scout team for our defense to help give them a look. And for him to be able to come in and pretty much run the offense ... Really, really pleased and happy for him,” Elliott said. “He’s going to continue to get better. His confidence is going to continue to grow. He’s working like he’s preparing to be the starter and I think that’s what allows him to go out and have success in a situation like the other day.”

Helms grew up going to games at both South Carolina and Clemson and had scholarship offers from several smaller Division I schools, but opted to walk-on at Clemson instead.

It’s a decision he is happy with as he gets to play for the top team in the country and learn from the likely No. 1 overall pick in Lawrence.

“This has always been my dream school. I’ve been coming up here since I was like 2 or 3. It just felt right,” Helms said. “I love the coaching staff. I just felt like this is where I needed to go. I’m glad I came here.”

Helms has caught Lawrence’s attention with his work ethic and ability to quickly learn the playbook.

“He’s one of the hardest workers on the team,” the Heisman favorite said. “It just shows how hard he works because in his position he’s not necessarily expecting to play a ton but he still knows the offense. He’s ready. That was cool to see him go in. Really we used a lot of the playbook when he went in there and he was ready. He knew what to do.”

Syracuse (1-4) at No. 1 Clemson (5-0)

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

TV: ACC Network

Line: Clemson by 45