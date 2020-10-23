Five burning questions for Clemson against Syracuse — and a score prediction

No. 1 Clemson (5-0, 4-0 ACC) is a massive 46-point favorite for Saturday’s home game against Syracuse (1-4, 1-3). The Orange are coming off of a 17-point home loss to Liberty last week. This week’s noon game will be televised by the ACC Network. Here are our top five questions heading into the game:

1. Can Syracuse stay competitive for a half?

As bad as the Orange have been this season, they have hung tough in the first half against a couple of top 25 teams. Syracuse trailed No. 18 North Carolina 7-3 at the half in its season opener and No. 25 Pitt 14-10 in its second game of the season. With that said, Clemson is on a different level than every other Syracuse opponent so far this season.

“It’s so easy to look at their record and say, ‘Ah, well they’re not a good team, or something like that,’” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “That’s not how we operate. ... Listen, this is a team we have a lot of respect for, for sure.”

2. Will Dabo Swinney’s motivational tactics work?

Clemson doesn’t have to play anywhere close to its “A game” to beat a Syracuse team that is quickly trending in the wrong direction. But Swinney has challenged his team this week to come out and dominate, telling them that the Orange “embarrassed” Clemson in 2017, a year that Syracuse upset the Tigers but still finished 4-8. Swinney is arguably the best in the business at finding ways to motivate his team. And if he can convince the Tigers that they can make up for being “embarrassed” three years ago, we could see another 66-point victory type beatdown like we saw last week in Atlanta.

3. Will Xavier Thomas get more involved?

Clemson’s star defensive end played three snaps two weeks ago against Miami and was up to 20 snaps last week against Georgia Tech as he continues to work his way back to 100% after battling COVID-19 and strep throat this summer. Thomas still has a ways to go to get to full speed, but Clemson will take anything it can get from the junior and former five-star recruit.

“Happy to see him get back to this point,” Swinney said. Last week “was a great next step for him, but he’s still working himself back to where he needs to be. ... But even not 100% physically, he’s still a gifted football player. I love his mindset. He’s really turned the corner.”

4. Can Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata take another step forward?

Amari Rodgers has become Clemson’s go-to playmaker in the passing game, but there are still plenty of other talented wideouts. Ladson and Ngata have perhaps the most potential to be difference-makers: Ladson is the fastest receiver on the team, and Swinney has raved about Ngata’s potential. The two have combined for 19 catches for 297 yards and three scores through five games. Ladson has been bothered by drops this season, while Ngata has been slowed by injuries. This is another opportunity for the two to work on their consistency.

5. Will Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne continue to make cases for the Heisman?

Lawrence is currently the Heisman favorite, while Etienne has the seventh-best odds. Even against a bad Syracuse team, piling up stats could be beneficial as both players are trying to become the first Heisman winner in Clemson history. Lawrence has completed 73% of his passes for 1,544 yards, with 15 touchdowns and one interception so far this season. He also has four rushing touchdowns. Etienne has rushed for 436 yards and five scores, while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. He also has 19 receptions for 274 yards and a touchdown. Lawrence is second in the nation in passing touchdowns, fourth in yards per attempt (10.4) and fourth in passing yards. Etienne is 10th in the nation in yards from scrimmage per game (142).

Clemson-Syracuse prediction

Syracuse has had an awful start to the season, and it’s hard to envision this game being competitive for long. Clemson could likely name its score, but I’m not sure there is any reason for backup quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei or Taisun Phommachanh to play with both being banged up. That means Clemson could go from Lawrence to walk-on Hunter Helms, and at that point Swinney may be inclined to run out the clock and get the game over with rather than risk another injury to a quarterback. I think Clemson jumps out to a big lead and coasts to the finish line.

Pick: Clemson 48, Syracuse 10

Clemson football 2020 schedule, game scores

Sept. 12: Clemson 37, Wake Forest 13

Sept. 19: Clemson 49, The Citadel 0

Oct. 3: Clemson 41, Virginia 23

Oct. 10: Clemson 42, Miami 17

Oct. 17: Clemson 73, Georgia Tech 6

Oct. 24: vs. Syracuse, noon, ACC Network

Oct. 31: vs. Boston College, noon, ABC

Nov. 7: at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 14: Open

Nov. 21: at Florida State

Nov. 28: vs. Pitt

Dec. 5: at Virginia Tech