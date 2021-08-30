Death of freshman football player mourned at South Carolina university

A college football player was killed in a shooting over the weekend, according to Charleston Southern University.

Lorvens Florestal’s death is being mourned at Charleston Southern, where he only recently began his freshman year, university officials said in a news release.

“Our hearts are extremely saddened with the news of Lorvens’ passing. While only here on campus a short time, he will be missed greatly and we will always remember him as a member of our Buccaneer family,” Director of Athletics Jeff Barber said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Florestals and all those that hold him close to their hearts.”

Florestal was fatally shot outside of a West Ashley residence early Sunday morning, according to university officials. Witnesses said the student-athlete from Delray Beach, Florida was an innocent bystander, according to the release.

In addition to the 19-year-old Florestal, two others were hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital, but the Charleston Police Department said their injuries are not considered life threatening, WCSC reported.

No arrests have been reported, and the shooting continues to be investigated by police.

Submitted Charleston Southern University

Police have not provided a motive for the shooting.

One police officer arrived at the scene immediately after the shooting and attempted to provide life-saving aid to Florestal, and was called “heroic,” according to Charleston Southern President Dr. Dondi Costin.

“In the face of this tragic event, we want to share our deepest appreciation to the Charleston PD for being on the scene from the beginning,” Costin said. “This unimaginable tragedy is something none of us should ever experience. That Lorvens’ life was taken so quickly and senselessly magnifies our grief.”

Lorvens Florestal, a freshman linebacker from Delray Beach, Fla., was killed in a shooting, according to Charleston Southern University. Submitted Charleston Southern University

Although he never played for the Buccaneers, Florestal was an accomplished high school football player.

He made first-team All-State for 7A and first-team All-County for Palm Beach County in high school, and had 41 tackles, 22 for loss, and 15 sacks as a senior, according to the release.

Charleston Southern football coaches said Florestal’s dream was to play college football and work hard to help his parents who immigrated from Haiti to give them all a better life.

“My heart hurts for Lorvens Florestal’s family and friends back home in South Florida,” Charleston Southern football coach Autry Denson said in the release. “Our CSU football ministry, the CSU family and communities all over this country should never have to endure senseless acts of violence. Under no circumstances should this be the narrative of Lorven’s life, a young man just beginning to live out his dream of being a Division-I student-athlete.”

The university’s counseling services (843-863-8010) and campus ministries teams are available for students, staff, and anyone on campus seeking emotional and spiritual guidance, according to the release.

Charleston Southern said plans for a memorial have not yet been announced.