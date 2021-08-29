Another Midlands high school mourning death of football player

W.J. Keenan High School football online@thestate.com

A member of the Keenan High School football team died Saturday, the school’s Twitter page announced Sunday.

The school is not releasing the player’s name or any other details yet, out of respect for the family. The death did not occur during a practice, according to sources with direct knowledge of the circumstances.

Keenan’s football team has yet to play a regular-season game because of COVID-19 protocols. The Raiders are scheduled to host Dreher on Friday in their season opener.

“The WJ Keenan Family suffered a loss, as one of our student-athletes passed away. We’d like to offer our condolences to the family and football program. Please keep them in your prayers. Thank you for all of the messages and kind words,” Keenan’s athletic department posted Sunday on Twitter.

It is the second death involving a Midlands high school football player this week. Dutch Fork senior offensive lineman Jack Alkhatib died after collapsing at Tuesday night’s practice. A memorial was held for Alkhatib on Friday night at Dutch Fork’s football field.

The Silver Foxes didn’t play this week. They’re expected to return to practice Monday and play at Byrnes on Friday.