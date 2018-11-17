Jackie Bradley Jr back in Columbia, making the rounds through Gamecocks athletics

Jackie Bradley Jr. is from Virginia and now makes his living playing baseball in Boston for the Red Sox.
But the former Gamecock always has a place in the hearts of South Carolina fans.
Fresh off helping Boston to a World Series title, the former College World Series champion is back in Columbia this weekend. And based on the string of social media posts, he’s saying hello to teams across the spectrum of Gamecocks athletics.
He visited Dawn Staley’s women’s basketball team:
Then he spoke to the Gamecocks baseball team where he made his legend:
Then he dropped in for volleyball senior night:
It’s a good bet Gamecocks fans could see him waving to the crowd at Williams-Brice as USC faces Chattanooga at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Bradley earned his first gold glove this season, hitting .234 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs. He provided postseason heroics, earning ALCS MVP honors.
