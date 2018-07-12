Top national handicapper: ‘No way’ South Carolina football will win nine games

Shortly after one major media outlet gave a pessimistic prediction for South Carolina football’s 2018 season, another nationally known analyst offered his thoughts on the Gamecocks — and they weren’t in line with what many fans are hoping for.
Danny Sheridan, an analyst and handicapper for USA Today, spoke to Paul Finebaum on the SEC Network on Thursday and said he believed USC would win eight games at most in the upcoming season, and likely only seven.
As for nine wins, the number Carolina reached last season and hit every year from 2010 to 2013, Sheridan was definitive — “no way.”
Sheridan’s prediction is in line with most major sportsbooks’s projections, but given the amount of experience coach Will Muschamp is returning this year, along with the team’s steady improvement over the past few seasons, expectations in Columbia are high. It helps that many consider USC’s upcoming schedule to set up favorably for a strong run.
Sheridan also wasn’t shy when asked about South Carolina’s crucial home matchup in Week 2 against Georgia. He predicted that the Bulldogs will “pop” and “whack” the Gamecocks and said he would peg Georgia as a two-touchdown favorite. Currently, the Dawgs are 11-point favorites.
South Carolina football opens its season Sept. 1 against Coastal Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium before welcoming Georgia on Sept. 8.
