After news of possible QB change, Gamecocks slip to underdogs vs Missouri

The spread for the South Carolina-Missouri game on Saturday was bouncing between South Carolina by two points and Mizzou by one, through much of the week.
But after Friday’s news Michael Scarnecchia might start for Jake Bentley, the Gamecocks are now underdogs.
The Tigers are favored by 1 1/2 as of Friday evening, but at 10:50 that morning, they had been underdogs. The line rapidly flipped from USC by two at the day’s start.
The Gamecocks are coming off an ugly loss to Kentucky and return home from a two-week road trip.
USC (2-2, 1-2 SEC) has taken the past two against the Tigers (3-1, 0-1). The all-time series is knotted at 4-4, but the Gamecocks have taken four of six since Miami joined the conference.
South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread, having covered both times as a favorite and failing to cover in a pair of losses as an underdog. The line against the Wildcats last week also had some movement before UK won by two scores.
Kickoff is at noon at Williams-Brice Stadium.
