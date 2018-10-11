Michael Scarnecchia ready to contribute as needed vs. Texas A&M

Back-up quarterback Michael Scarnecchia is practicing like he will start the Texas A&M game.
Back-up quarterback Michael Scarnecchia is practicing like he will start the Texas A&M game.
USC Gamecocks Football

Gameday Guide: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M game details, TV info, depth chart

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 11, 2018 07:33 AM

South Carolina comes home to Williams-Brice Stadium to take on the Texas A&M Aggies before an off week. Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Game info

Who: Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at South Carolina (3-2, 2-2)

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Williams-Brice Stadium (80,250)

Series history: The Aggies lead the series 4-0. The first meeting was in 2014, an upset that knocked USC off a perch as a preseason top-10 team

TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play; Matt Stinchcomb, analysis; Kris Budden, sideline)

Radio: 107.5 FM (Todd Ellis, play-by-play; Tommy Suggs, analysis; Langston Moore, sideline) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.

Satellite radio: Sirius 105/XM 190

Line: Texas A&M by 2

Weather: Sunny, with a high near 75. Temperature should be around 75 at kickoff, 70 by the time the game ends. Chance of rain will be less than 5 percent.

Coach Will Muschamp is happy to have two quarterbacks who can help the team win games

What’s at stake

With the Missouri win, South Carolina has the inside track to at least making a bowl. A win against the Aggies would give the Gamecocks a great chance at seven wins and a decent one at eight if they take care of business.

The question also looms as to how Jake Bentley looks coming off missing a game with a knee injury. He’ll be facing a well-coached defense with a lot of talent.

The Aggies are looking for more proof of concept in Jimbo Fisher’s first season. They’ve got four wins, and still have Mississippi State, Auburn and LSU on the schedule. Another win would help before that stretch run.

USC coach Will Muschamp has longtime friendship with Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher.

The teams, by the numbers



USC

A&M

Points/Game

30.0

33.33

Opp. Points/Game

25.8

20.17

Yds. Rushing/Game

169.2

220.8

Opp. Yds Rush/Game

194.0

82.5

Yds. Pass/Game

255.8

270.67

Opp. Yds. Pass/Game

168.4

244.83

Avg. Yds./Game

425.0

491.5

Opp. Total Yds/Game

362.4

327.3

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses the plan for the run game against Texas A&M.

South Carolina players to watch

1. USC quarterback Jake Bentley is on track to start and is once more a question mark after missing the past game with a knee injury. Without him, Michael Scarnecchia threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, leading USC on a game-winning drive.

2. Top South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel had probably his best game of the season against the Tigers, and he might have a good chance to do more damage. He has 26 catches for 294 yards and a pair of scores, and Texas A&M has been prone to allowing big plays.

3. Junior linebacker T.J. Brunson has had a rough go of things of late, struggling with gap control along with the rest of USC’s defense. He’ll be tested by Trayveon Williams, a 200-pound bull averaging 120 yards a game. Brunson has 30 tackles, 3 1/2 for loss and one pass break-up on the season.

South Carolina football linebacker Daniel Fennell talks about what the Gamecocks defense has been struggling with as of late that has allowed opponents to run the ball and what Texas A&M can do that will challenge USC.

Texas A&M players to watch

1. Junior running back Trayveon Williams leads the SEC in rushing yards and is second in the conference in touchdowns. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound back possess both impressive speed and a tough running style that could spell trouble given how both Missouri and Kentucky were able to impose their will at times along the line of scrimmage against USC.

2. Junior tight end Jace Sternberger has a nose for the end zone — he has five touchdowns in six games for A&M. The 250-pounder also leads the Aggies in receiving yards and will likely be a matchup nightmare for a Gamecocks secondary that has struggled to find stability at the safety position.

3. Senior defensive back Donovan Wilson has already twice been ejected for targeting this season, yet he is still one of the Aggies top tacklers, has one of A&M’s two interceptions on the year and can terrorize teams behind the line of scrimmage and in the open field. Were it not for an injury last season, he would likely be in the NFL right now. As it is, he is a volatile, explosive player who could hurt Carolina, or his own team.

South Carolina depth chart

OFFENSE

WR

Deebo Samuel

Josh Vann

WR

Bryan Edwards

Chavis Dawkins

WR

Shi Smith

Randrecous Davis

OT

Blake Camper

Dylan Wonnum

OG

Zack Bailey

Eric Douglas

C

Donell Stanley

Chandler Farrell

OG

Sadarius Hutcherson

Jordan Rhodes

OT

Dennis Daley

Malik Young

QB

Jake Bentley

Michael Scarnecchia

Dakereon Joyner

RB

Rico Dowdle

OR Ty’Son Williams

OR A.J. Turner

TE

Jacob August

Kyle Markway

TE

Kiel Pollard

Defense

DE

Bryson Allen-Williams

Brad Johnson

DT

Javon Kinlaw

Kobe Smith

DT

Keir Thomas

J.J. Enagbare

DE

Aaron Sterling

Shameik Blackshear

WLB

Sherrod Greene

Damani Staley

MLB

T.J. Brunson

Rosendo Louis

SLB

Daniel Fennell

Bryson Allen-Williams

CB

Keisean Nixon

Jaycee Horn

S

Steven Montac

Javon Charleston

S

Jamyest Williams

Nick Harvey

CB

Rashad Fenton

Israel Mukuamu

Nickel

Jaycee Horn

Jamyest Williams

PK

Parker White

Alexander Woznick

KO

Alexander Woznick

Parker White

P

Joseph Charlton

Michael Almond

LS

Ben Asbury

Matthew Smith

KOR

Deebo Samuel

A.J. Turner

PR



Bryan Edwards

Nick Harvey

H

Danny Gordon

Michael Almond

Greg Hadley contributed to this report

The University of South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley is ready to take on Texas A&M

