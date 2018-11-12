Muschamp expects he’ll get Josh Belk on the field for South Carolina soon

It’s been a long wait for South Carolina defensive tackle Josh Belk.
Still trying to get his conditioning in order, an ankle injury has kept him off the field for the past few months. He made some off-field headlines with a visit to his former school, Clemson, but has had to wait for an on-field chance.
The wait might be over.
“Hopefully he’ll be able to get out there this week,” Will Muschamp said Sunday night. “He practiced last week and did a nice job. Hopefully he’ll be able to get involved this week. Absolutely.”
South Carolina faces FCS team Chattanooga this week.
Belk played in USC’s first two games against Coastal Carolina and Georgia. Then he hurt his ankle and has not played or made the gameday dress roster in weeks. He’s been working to improve his conditioning, as he came in at 359 pounds.
Belk was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 102 in the final 247Sports Composite rankings for 2018, seventh among defensive tackles and second in the state. South Carolina was recruiting him hard through 2016 before he committed to the Tigers in late January of 2017.
He announced a transfer in the spring and soon after committed to USC in June. He was ruled eligible just before the season opener. Muschamp praised Belk’s progress late last month.
He finished his senior season with 116 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, seven caused fumbles, a recovered fumble and a pass deflection. He was a U.S. Army All-American.
