What Will Muschamp said about Jamyest Williams’ choice to leave South Carolina

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp addressed the media on Tuesday and gave his thoughts on the news that junior defensive back Jamyest Williams has entered the transfer portal and will leave the Gamecocks four games into the season. Here’s a quick rundown of all Muschamp said:

On if he was surprised by Williams’ decision:

Nah, he just wants another opportunity, wants a better, another situation. So we support him 100%, loved coaching Jam, and we’re moving forward.

On whether new players will have to step up in his absence or current contributors will have to step up more:

The guys that have been playing, we’ll just continue to roll with the guys we’re playing.

On whether Williams taking advantage of the four-game redshirt rule to preserve a year of eligibility is part of a concerning trend:

It’s something you just got to live with, it’s part of where we are in college football right now.

On whether any other veteran players have approached him four games into the season about transferring:

No.