South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live game updates from Nashville

The State’s Ben Breiner is inside Vanderbilt Stadium for Saturday’s South Carolina road trip to face the Vanderbilt Commodores. The game kicks off at noon on SEC Network. The Gamecocks are playing a 10-game, SEC-only schedule during the coronavirus-delayed season.

No travel roster

South Carolina football will not be releasing a travel roster, which the team’s communications staff typically does an hour or so before kickoff. The change is one coach Will Muschamp announced earlier this week when he said he would no longer provide injury updates this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic — Muschamp said parents had reached out to him to express concerns that their sons could be identified as having the coronavirus if injury reports and travel rosters revealed who wasn’t available.

ESPN/SEC Network picks for SC vs Vanderbilt

At 0-2 and facing a must-win game to get its season back on track, South Carolina enters Saturday as the 13.5-point favorite — and the analysts at the SEC Network think the Gamecocks will get that much-needed victory. Host Laura Rutledge and experts Tim Tebow, Jordan Rodgers and Roman Harper all picked USC to get this win this afternoon.

Over on ESPN.com, however, David Hale picked Vanderbilt to surprise the Gamecocks as his upset pick of the week.

Today’s uniform combo for Gamecocks

The Gamecocks will wear a combination of white jersey, a white helmet, garnet and black pants in today’s game against Vanderbilt. USC wore all white against Florida and all black in the season opener against Tennessee.

No fans at Vanderbilt game, at least not many

The stands at Vanderbilt Stadium will have a few faces in the crowd, but they won’t be parents of players. The Commodores were set to play all games without any spectators this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school has since softened its stance, allowing in some students. Some parents of USC players told The State they’d still travel to Nashville to get as close as they can to the action, but several also said they’d simply watch the game on TV.