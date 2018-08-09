Gamecock coaches ‘definitely see a progression’ in Dakereon Joyner

South Carolina’s coaches haven’t decided how they will use freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner in Saturday’s first scrimmage of the ball, much less if they will use once the real games start.
“I am really proud of all the guys. He’s still young, as Jay (Urich) is, and they’re still learning things and making young guy mistakes every now and then,”Gamecocks quarterbacks coach Dan Werner said of Joyner. “The thing I like is when they make a mistake, they bounce right back and move on.”
Joyner was a four-star prospect out of Fort Dorchester High School when he signed with the Gamecocks in December, but he’s going to have a tough time breaking into the two-deep depth chart with junior Jake Bentley starting and senior Michael Scarnecchia in the No. 2 spot. Still, Joyner “no doubt” has made progress since the spring, Werner said.
“The footwork part of it is big. I can just say every day that he’s getting better and better,” Werner said. “We will see where he goes. I think he feels good about himself and he’s throwing the ball well and doing a good job. It’s not like he’s tucking the ball and running every time. It’s hard for me to say how he feels but I definitely see a progression.”
Joyner was South Carolina’s Mr. Football last season.
