Alex Huntley’s recruiting visits pick up as he looks for another state championship

Alex Huntley has had a busy month both on and off the field.
On the field, the Hammond defensive lineman has been helping the Skyhawks to another championship appearance. Hammond faces First Baptist on Saturday at Benedict College for the SCISA 3A title.
Hammond is going for its 12th title in the past 15 seasons.
The 6-foot-4, 295 pound Huntley also has been busy in recruiting. He was at South Carolina for the Tennessee game Oct. 27 and was at Texas the following week for the West Virginia game.
On Saturday, Huntley was in Athens, Ga., for the Georgia and Auburn game. The Bulldogs offered him last November.
“It was my first night game in Athens so that was good,” Huntley said. “Spending time with Coach Scott is always great and I was also able to see some other recruits and players I’ve hung out with in the past there.”
Huntley might not be done with his visits. He hopes to get to Oklahoma for a game and possibly another trip back to USC.
Huntley has been to multiple Gamecock games this season. USC was the first school to offer him in May of 2017.
“Just the atmosphere there (USC). I already have a name at the stadium. I will be walking and people will be saying my name. That is a cool humbling thing,” Huntley said. “It is humbling thing for me. I’m really blessed to be going through this. Hard work plays off. But I’m just going at it day by day because sometime I will have to make that big decision.”
Huntley said he doesn’t have a time frame for making his college choice. He will narrow down his choices sometime next year and possibly announce his college choice sometime during his senior year when Hammond seniors give their senior speech.
Huntley is the fourth-ranked player in South Carolina for Class of 2020 and 16th-ranked defensive tackle in the country. He and teammate Jordan Burch, also a highly sought after prospect, have been a force on defense for the Skyhawks. Hammond’s first-team defense has given up just six touchdowns this season.
Going into Friday’s game against Cardinal Newman, Huntley had 46 tackles, 17 for loss and recovered four fumbles this season.
“It is a great feeling getting to another state championship. Some people never get to do this,” Huntley said. “We are lucky to get there but we still have to win.”
