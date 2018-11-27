What South Carolina, Muschamp still need to finish off his next recruiting class

South Carolina football has something like six open spots for the 2019 recruiting class.
Coach Will Muschamp explained Tuesday, his staff still has some holes to fill.
“Defensive back,” Muschamp said. “Some more offensive linemen. Never going to turn down a good defensive lineman, which could certainly emerge there. That’s obviously a little bit of an emphasis.”
At the moment, South Carolina has one defensive back commit in Cam Smith. That Gamecocks have three offensive line commits. USC has usually taken at least four or five at each spot in each class under Muschamp.
South Carolina had four-star junior college defensive back D.J. Daniel committed, but he flipped to Georgia. Muschamp and his staff have been out offering more three-stars in the secondary, including former UCF pledge Dequan Watts, who decommitted from the Knights after a visit to Williams-Brice.
Some of the names floating out there on the offensive front include Jakai Moore, a tackle from Virginia who is considering Penn State, and Darius Washington, a current Mississippi State commit.
On the defensive line, USC had been strongly linked to four-star tackle Jaquaze Sorrells, the No. 167 player in the country out of Largo, Fla.
The Gamecocks have 17 commitments, and transfers Josh Belk and Jamel Cook also count against the limit of 25.
All that being said, even with needs and such, the Gamecocks won’t say no to good talent at any position if it becomes available.
“Again, you’re always trying to sign the best players that can help your organization,” Muschamp said. “That’s the key part of that.”
