Savannah running back no longer part of South Carolina’s recruiting class

South Carolina lost one of its commitments for Class of 2021 on Sunday.

Three-star running back Antario Brown of Beach High School in Savannah, Georgia announced that he is is opening up his recruitment because of “some unforeseen circumstances,” he posted on Twitter. Brown committed to the Gamecocks in August over Virginia Tech.

“I would like to thank Coach Muschamp, Kitchings, and the whole coaching staff for believing in me and giving m this opportunity. With that being said, I will be re-opening my recruitment,” Brown wrote.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder was ranked by 247Sports Composite rankings as the No. 65 running back in the country. He’s the 85th-best player in Georgia.

USC still has one running back commit for the 2021 class in Caleb McDowell of Lee County, Georgia.

South Carolina projects to have 21 spots in the class and will have to work through roster machinations as everyone on the current roster gets an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina’s 2021 class:

QB Colten Gauthier

RB Caleb McDowell

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

WR Sam Reynolds

WR Omega Blake

WR Derwin Burgess

WR Rodarius Thomas

ATH Simeon Price

OL Jordan Davis

OL JonDarius Morgan

DL George Wilson

DL Nick Barrett

DL TJ Sanders

LB Trenilyas Tatum

LB Bryce Steele

DB Marcellas Dial

DB Jayden Johnson