After attending spring game, defensive recruit raves about Gamecocks virtual visit

While South Carolina awaits the Friday night announcement of quarterback Braden Davis of Middletown, Delaware, the Gamecocks’ defensive coaching staff Wednesday went all in with his teammate defensive end Tomiwa Durojaiye.

Just two days after Durojaiye (6-5, 255) made a personal visit to watch the spring game and check out the campus and city, he participated in a virtual visit that he said included all the defensive staff members and many from the support staff.

“I got to meet the whole staff from nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, the football coaches, academic support,” Durojaiye said. “This was one of my favorite virtual visits. This virtual visit actually really stood out to me. I really enjoyed it. I feel comfortable with the staff. South Carolina was one of the few schools where I felt comfortable with the staff, I felt the love. It was just a great vibe.”

Durojaiye continued that the virtual visit gave him a much better feel for all the defensive coaches.

“I’ve been on the phone with coach (Jimmy) Lindsey a few times, coach (Pete) Lembo, coach Taylor Edwards, but this was my first one with pretty much the whole staff, like coach (Clayton) White, coach (Mike) Peterson and coach (Torrian) Gray. Coach (Shane) Beamer wasn’t in the meeting, but he recorded a video. He knew that I came for a virtual visit, and he knew some of the things that I want to study. He was glad that I was able to come to the game, and he had some business books, because he knows I’m interested in studying business.”

From everything he has seen and heard from the Gamecocks, Durojaiye said the message from them to him is clear.

“They want me. I’m one of the top guys on the board, that’s what it seems like,” Durojaiye said. “From what I feel with this new staff, I feel the love. It feels genuine. It feels like they want me to be a part of the team. What I like the most is the way the guys feel about (Beamer), it just felt contagious. It’s not like they are working for him, they are working with him. And for me that stood out.”

Durojaiye made USC one of his stops on a trip that also included visits to Duke, Georgia Tech and Virginia. And it was the only one where he was able to watch the team in action, and he got the best view he could.

“I end up moving closer to the field and saw some of the staff,” he said. “Some of the staff saw me and we made eye contact. I just got a sideline feel. After the game I actually met up with MarShawn and Debo, not for too long, for maybe about 20 minutes. I actually went to the back where the players come out, and I got a chance to look at some of the D-linemen, like Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens.”

Durojaiye has set official visits to Georgia Tech for June 25 and Arkansas for June 25. He said he will make another visit to USC but isn’t sure when or if it will be official or unofficial. Outside of that, he’s undecided on other visits from his other offers of Northwestern, Iowa, Maryland, West Virginia and Michigan.

“I’m still trying to figure out how my summer is going to be,” Durojaiye said. “The biggest thing is the season starts in August-September, so I want to make sure I’m still working out. I would like to commit before my senior year starts, so I’ve been trying to figure out which places I really see myself at. That’s what I’ve been trying to do the most.”

Durojaiye is rated a three-star by 247Sports and is ranked the No. 4 prospect in Delaware.