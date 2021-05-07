Georgia DB prospect has elite speed. Torrian Gray has Gamecocks firmly in the mix

Emory Floyd of Powder Springs, Georgia plays safety for Hillgrove High but is being recruited for corner. And coaches love his speed.

Floyd (6-1 165) is an elite-level sprinter and one of the fastest players in Georgia. Last summer he ran a 10.5-second 100 meters and a 21.1-second 200 meters.

USC secondary coach Torrian Gray, who was pretty fast back in his day, has quickly moved into a position of recruiting prominence with Floyd.

“I just love Torrian Gray,” Floyd said. “He’s got that Florida lingo. He came from Florida and moved to South Carolina, and all my family is from Florida. Me and him, our bond is great. He likes how I bring speed to the table. I’m a real quick guy in the secondary. He said he’s never seen quick speed like mine.”

Floyd has never visited USC in person. He has, however, been on a virtual visit and Zoom video visits. Those have given him some great insight into the program and the people.

“I actually loved the virtual visit,” Floyd said. “It was one of my favorite visits. All the coaches were real good. I loved the speaker, Derrick Moore — he’s really great. The weight training coach seemed surreal. I just loved everything about South Carolina. I really loved the weight room. The weight room was really big, really spacious. I just loved every part of it.”

The virtual visit was nice, but Floyd wants to see things in person, and he plans to take care of that aspect of the recruiting in June.

“I’m trying to head down there in the summer,” he said. “I’ve got to set up a date. Might head down there unofficially, and then an official in the season. I look forward to visiting South Carolina.”

Floyd has official visits set to Auburn June 4 and Maryland June 11. He’s also thinking about North Carolina and LSU for official visits. Georgia, Alabama and LSU are three others he mentioned as being on his mind. Other offers include Florida State, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Pitt, Indiana, Mississippi State, Florida, UCF, Notre Dame and Virginia.

A decision from Floyd could come during his season, or maybe after. He plans to sign in December but might want to run track another season and not enroll early in college.

Floyd is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is ranked the No. 31 safety nationally. He estimated he had about 70 tackles last season and one or two interceptions.