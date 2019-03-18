It’s official: South Carolina to host in Charlotte, stick close to home for NCAAs

South Carolina women’s basketball will be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, hosting the first two rounds in Charlotte, North Carolina, and playing No. 13 seed Belmont in the first round on Friday.
The official NCAA bracket was released shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, two hours earlier than scheduled, because the games were inadvertently leaked earlier in the day on an another ESPN broadcast.
USC-Belmont is set for 1:45 p.m. Friday on ESPN2. Should they win, the Gamecocks would then face the winner of No. 5 Florida State-No. 12 Bucknell on Sunday.
Beyond that, USC (21-9) would play the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in Greensboro, North Carolina. A matchup with No. 1 overall seed Baylor potentially awaits in the Sweet 16. Iowa is the No. 2 seed, and North Carolina State is the No. 3 seed.
South Carolina’s first two rounds of the tournament will be played at Halton Arena, on the campus of UNC-Charlotte, while Colonial Life Arena hosts the opening rounds of the men’s tournament. The Gamecocks were granted a waiver by the NCAA to play there in February.
ESPN apologized for the accidental release of the bracket. South Carolina’s FAMdemonium party was set to go on as planned, the school announced.
This will be South Carolina’s first ever matchup against Belmont. The Gamecocks have never played Bucknell either and last played Florida State in the 2017 NCAA tournament, winning 71-64.
USC and Baylor squared off earlier this year at Colonial Life Arena on Dec. 2, with the Lady Bears winning 94-69.
