Talented Hammond senior class looks to cap off careers with another state championship

Alex Huntley is trying to take it all in.

The Hammond defensive lineman and South Carolina commitment is savoring his last few days as a member of the Skyhawks’ football team. Huntley and the rest of the team’s 21 seniors will play their final high school game Friday against Laurence Manning in the SCISA 3A championship game.

The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved up because of the threat of rain.

“I think I will be a little emotional,” Huntley said Wednesday before the team practiced at Benedict College. “One more game with all these guys, my teammates, my brothers. We are trying to go out with everything we have and just trying to play our best game.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Skyhawks are going for their third straight title and 17th in school history. Hammond has won 10 titles since Erik Kimrey took over as coach in 2004.

Hammond’s seniors have been part of 44 victories, including 25 straight at one point and probably the most talented senior class the school has ever produced. In addition to Huntley, the team features the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect Jordan Burch and Division I prospects Jackson Muschamp, son of South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, and Saul Diaz.

The Skyhawks also appeared on ESPN2 in the team’s opener this year against Southern Columbia (Pa.).

“Clearly we haven’t had the talent we had with this senior class and people will think of that first,” Kimrey said. “But what I will think of is the way they worked together for a common purpose and how there was no egos in involved. It was a group of 21 young men playing high school football together and they transcended who they could be individually. That is what I am most proud of.”

It is the second time in three seasons Hammond will play LMA in the title game.The Skyhawks defeated LMA, 49-7, earlier this year on Oct. 18.

The two other SCISA championship games are set for Saturday at Benedict. Thomas Heyward goes for its second straight Class A title against Bethesda Academy at 1 p.m. Hilton Head Christian takes on Trinity-Byrnes in the 2A game at 6 p.m.

SCISA Championship Schedule

8-man

At Calhoun Academy Football Stadium

Friday

Andrew Jackson vs. St. John’s Christian

At Benedict College

Friday

Class 3A

Hammond vs. Laurence Manning, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class A

Thomas Heyward vs. Bethesda Academy, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Trinity-Byrnes, 6 p.m.